In the kitchen today, we welcome back Chef Alison Mountford from Ends & Stems. Today she is showing us how to use leftover hamburgers to make Pinwheel Quesadillas (aka Crunchwrap).
Ingredients:
- 1-4 leftover hamburgers or cheese burgers
- 2 Tablespoon taco seasoning (see substitutions to make your own!)
- 1 15-ounce can pinto beans (drained)
- 1 cup cheddar cheese (or Mexican blend, or Monterey jack – shredded)
- 1 Roma tomato (diced)
- 1 head romaine lettuce (shredded)
- 2-8 12-inch flour tortillas (this makes 6, they reheat very well!)
- 2 teaspoons of canola oil
- 2 Tablespoons butter
- Sour cream, salsa, avocado (optional)
Directions:
- Heat 1 teaspoon butter in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add taco seasoning and diced tomatoes. Cook for about 1 minute. Turn off the heat and crumble in your leftover hamburgers (cold! Cheese on top is also ok). Stir to coat and set aside.
- Open and drain the can of beans. Lightly mash them well with a fork or potato masher, add a 1/2 teaspoon of salt. Grate the cheese. Dice tomato. Shred lettuce.
- Heat the tortillas in the oven for about 30-45 seconds to make them pliable. Place 2 at a time on a work surface for easy layering. In the center of the wrap spoon some beans into a 6 inch diameter circle. VERY IMPORTANT – be sure to leave a large rim for folding – you need 3 inches with no filling on it all around. This means the center filled part will look too small at first.
- Top with beef, then the lettuce, and finish with a final layer of cheese.
Start at the top (12 o’clock), and fold down to the center, working clockwise, fold flaps to the center until a pinwheel shape forms and there is no filling showing.
- Melt butter and heat oil. Pan sear with the folded side down first to hold, then flip and crisp the other side. Let cool 1 minute then slice and serve with sour cream, salsa, and or guacamole to taste.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.