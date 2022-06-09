In the kitchen today, we welcome back Chef Alison Mountford from Ends & Stems. Today she is showing us how to use leftover hamburgers to make Pinwheel Quesadillas (aka Crunchwrap).

Ingredients:

1-4 leftover hamburgers or cheese burgers

2 Tablespoon taco seasoning (see substitutions to make your own!)

1 15-ounce can pinto beans (drained)

1 cup cheddar cheese (or Mexican blend, or Monterey jack – shredded)

1 Roma tomato (diced)

1 head romaine lettuce (shredded)

2-8 12-inch flour tortillas (this makes 6, they reheat very well!)

2 teaspoons of canola oil

2 Tablespoons butter

Sour cream, salsa, avocado (optional)

Directions:

Heat 1 teaspoon butter in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add taco seasoning and diced tomatoes. Cook for about 1 minute. Turn off the heat and crumble in your leftover hamburgers (cold! Cheese on top is also ok). Stir to coat and set aside. Open and drain the can of beans. Lightly mash them well with a fork or potato masher, add a 1/2 teaspoon of salt. Grate the cheese. Dice tomato. Shred lettuce. Heat the tortillas in the oven for about 30-45 seconds to make them pliable. Place 2 at a time on a work surface for easy layering. In the center of the wrap spoon some beans into a 6 inch diameter circle. VERY IMPORTANT – be sure to leave a large rim for folding – you need 3 inches with no filling on it all around. This means the center filled part will look too small at first. Top with beef, then the lettuce, and finish with a final layer of cheese.

Start at the top (12 o’clock), and fold down to the center, working clockwise, fold flaps to the center until a pinwheel shape forms and there is no filling showing. Melt butter and heat oil. Pan sear with the folded side down first to hold, then flip and crisp the other side. Let cool 1 minute then slice and serve with sour cream, salsa, and or guacamole to taste.