In the Kitchen: Pink Vodka Balls

Executive Chef Robbie Kenerson from The Neighbors Kitchen & Bar is in the kitchen today making their Pink Vodka Balls, which are pasta and cheese balls with pink vodka sauce infusion.

Ingredients:
  • 1 qt mozzarella cheese shredded
  • 1 qt heavy cream
  • 1 cup tomato paste
  • 1 tbsp salt
  • 1 tbsp pepper
  • 2 tbsp granulated garlic
  • 5 basil leaves chopped
  • 2 qt cooked elbow pasta
  • Flour
  • Egg wash (scrambled eggs with a little milk)
  • Bread crumbs
  • Oil for frying
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 1/4 cup tomato paste
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp pepper
  • 2 tsp granulated garlic
  • 2 basil leaves chopped
Directions:
  1. Add heavy cream, mozzarella and tomato paste into a large sauce pot and let simmer and mix, until the cheese is fully melted and incorporated.
  2. Add seasonings and pasta to the sauce and mix until fully incorporated.
  3. Let cool.
  4. Roll into balls the size of a large meatball.
  5. Coat in flower.
  6. Coat in the egg wash.
  7. Coat with the bread crumbs.
  8. Fry the balls in 350 degree oil.
  9. Combine the ingredients into a large sauce pan and bring to a low simmer, keep stirring as to not burn the cream.
  10. Serve on the side for a dipping sauce.

