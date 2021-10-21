In the Kitchen: Pink Vodka Balls

Executive Chef Robbie Kenerson from The Neighbors Kitchen & Bar is in the kitchen today making their Pink Vodka Balls, which are pasta and cheese balls with pink vodka sauce infusion.
Ingredients:
- 1 qt mozzarella cheese shredded
- 1 qt heavy cream
- 1 cup tomato paste
- 1 tbsp salt
- 1 tbsp pepper
- 2 tbsp granulated garlic
- 5 basil leaves chopped
- 2 qt cooked elbow pasta
- Flour
- Egg wash (scrambled eggs with a little milk)
- Bread crumbs
- Oil for frying
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 1/4 cup tomato paste
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp pepper
- 2 tsp granulated garlic
- 2 basil leaves chopped
Directions:
- Add heavy cream, mozzarella and tomato paste into a large sauce pot and let simmer and mix, until the cheese is fully melted and incorporated.
- Add seasonings and pasta to the sauce and mix until fully incorporated.
- Let cool.
- Roll into balls the size of a large meatball.
- Coat in flower.
- Coat in the egg wash.
- Coat with the bread crumbs.
- Fry the balls in 350 degree oil.
- Combine the ingredients into a large sauce pan and bring to a low simmer, keep stirring as to not burn the cream.
- Serve on the side for a dipping sauce.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.