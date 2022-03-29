On Tuesday morning, Hope & Main brought in Chef Sam Duling from Hunky Dory Restaurant in Warren to make Pimento Cheese. Check out the recipe below:
- 8 oz – Extra Sharp Cheddar Cheese (shredded)
- 8 oz – White Cheddar Cheese (shredded)
- 4 oz – Cream Cheese (softened)
- 1 cup – Pimento Peppers (fine diced)
- 1/3 cup – Duke’s Mayonnaise
- 1-2 tsp – Crystal Hot Sauce
- 1/2 tsp – Sugar
- 1/4 tsp – Black Pepper
- 2 tsp – Kosher Salt
- 1 tsp – Smoked Paprika
- 1/2 tsp – Garlic Powder
- 1/4 tsp – Onion Powder
Cooking Instructions:
Just combine all ingredients into a large bowl and mix until combined. Serve with your favorite crack or saltine, or use for a pimento grilled cheese sandwich!
