On Tuesday morning, Hope & Main brought in Chef Sam Duling from Hunky Dory Restaurant in Warren to make Pimento Cheese. Check out the recipe below:

8 oz – Extra Sharp Cheddar Cheese (shredded)

8 oz – White Cheddar Cheese (shredded)

4 oz – Cream Cheese (softened)

1 cup – Pimento Peppers (fine diced)

1/3 cup – Duke’s Mayonnaise

1-2 tsp – Crystal Hot Sauce

1/2 tsp – Sugar

1/4 tsp – Black Pepper

2 tsp – Kosher Salt

1 tsp – Smoked Paprika

1/2 tsp – Garlic Powder

1/4 tsp – Onion Powder



Cooking Instructions:

Just combine all ingredients into a large bowl and mix until combined. Serve with your favorite crack or saltine, or use for a pimento grilled cheese sandwich!