In the Kitchen: Pimento Cheese Dip

In the Kitchen

Nick Rabar from Avenue N is back for 2022 and sharing his recipe for Pimento Cheese Dip. This recipe serves 8-10.

Ingredients:
  • 1 cup Mayonnaise
  • 1 lb Cheddar Cheese, shredded
  • 1/2 cup Diced Pimentos (jar)
  • 1/4 cup Chopped Onions
  • 1 teaspoon Franks Red Hot Sauce
Directions:
  1. In a food processor mix mayo, onions and Franks hot sauce, puree.
  2. Add in cheese and pimentos, lightly pulse and remove.
  3. Refrigerate for minimum of 1 hour prior to serving.

