In the Kitchen: Pimento Cheese Dip

Nick Rabar from Avenue N is back for 2022 and sharing his recipe for Pimento Cheese Dip. This recipe serves 8-10.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup Mayonnaise
- 1 lb Cheddar Cheese, shredded
- 1/2 cup Diced Pimentos (jar)
- 1/4 cup Chopped Onions
- 1 teaspoon Franks Red Hot Sauce
Directions:
- In a food processor mix mayo, onions and Franks hot sauce, puree.
- Add in cheese and pimentos, lightly pulse and remove.
- Refrigerate for minimum of 1 hour prior to serving.
