In the Kitchen: Pierogies

In the kitchen today we welcome Chef Ed Davis from Durk’s Bar-B-Q making Pierogies. Once the dough is made, the filling is basically just mashed potatoes with whatever you want to add to them. Nice and simple.
Ingredients and Directions for Pierogie Dough:
- 2.25 cups All purpose flour
- 1 Cup Sour cream
- 1 Tablespoon Melted butter
- 1 teaspoon Salt
- 1 teaspoon Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 1 whole egg
- 1 egg yolk
- Combine all ingredients and knead, either by hand or in a mixer with a dough hook, until dough is a smooth ball. Let dough rest wrapped in plastic wrap for 15-30 minutes before rolling out.
- Roll the dough out on a lightly floured surface until approx 1/8 inch thick. Cut circles to desired size and place a small ball of filling (see below) in the center. Pull the dough around the filling and pinch the edges closed to form a half moon shape, if dough isn’t sticking apply a little water to the dough before shaping the pierogie.
- At this point the pierogies can be frozen, if serving immediately place the pierogies in a pot of lightly salted simmering water and poach until they float. I like to sear them after but they’re good to eat just poached if you don’t want to sear them.
Options for Pierogie Filling:
- Make your best mashed potatoes and cool them down in the fridge. The world is your oyster with the filling at this point. Add cheese, roasted garlic, frozen veggies, leftover bbq. You really can’t go wrong with what you decide to put in them.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.