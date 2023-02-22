In the kitchen today, we welcome Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Clams Piccata with Cheesy Garlic Bread.
Ingredients:
- 16-20 Littlenecks Clams
- 2 cloves Garlic, sliced
- 1 Shallot, Juliene
- 1 cup White Wine
- 1/2 cup Clam Broth
- 4 Tablespoons Butter
- 1 Lemon, juiced
- 2 Tablespoons Capers
- 2 Tablespoons Parsley, chopped
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
- 1 Tablespoon Olive Oil
- 1 loaf Garlic Bread
Instructions:
- In a large saute pan add olive oil and sauce garlic and shallots.
- Add white wine and broth and bring to a boil.
- Place clams in hot broth and cover.
- Cook until clams have opened.
- Fold in butter, capers, lemon and parsley.
- Serve with garlic bread.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.