In the kitchen today, we welcome Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Clams Piccata with Cheesy Garlic Bread.

Ingredients:

  • 16-20 Littlenecks Clams
  • 2 cloves Garlic, sliced
  • 1 Shallot, Juliene
  • 1 cup White Wine
  • 1/2 cup Clam Broth
  • 4 Tablespoons Butter
  • 1 Lemon, juiced
  • 2 Tablespoons Capers
  • 2 Tablespoons Parsley, chopped
  • 1 pinch Kosher Salt
  • 1 Tablespoon Olive Oil
  • 1 loaf Garlic Bread

Instructions:

  1. In a large saute pan add olive oil and sauce garlic and shallots.
  2. Add white wine and broth and bring to a boil.
  3. Place clams in hot broth and cover.
  4. Cook until clams have opened.
  5. Fold in butter, capers, lemon and parsley.
  6. Serve with garlic bread.

