In the Kitchen: Perfect Pan Gravy

It’s time for Thanksgiving and gravy is an essential item on the food list. Good thing we had Nick Rabar from Avenue N on the show today showing us how to make the perfect pan gravy.

Ingredients:
  • 1 quart Chicken Broth
  • 1/2 stick Butter
  • 3/4 cup All Purpose Flour
  • 2 sprigs Thyme
  • 1 sprig Rosemary
  • 1 pinch Kosher Salt
  • 1 pinch Black Pepper
Directions:
  1. In the same roasting pan you cooked your turkey in, remove excess grease and place back on
    heat.
  2. Add butter, melt and add flour to form a roux.
  3. Add broth and scrap pan clean.
  4. Add herbs, pinch of salt and pepper.
  5. Allow to simmer until thickened, strain, enjoy.

