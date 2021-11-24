In the Kitchen: Perfect Pan Gravy

It’s time for Thanksgiving and gravy is an essential item on the food list. Good thing we had Nick Rabar from Avenue N on the show today showing us how to make the perfect pan gravy.
Ingredients:
- 1 quart Chicken Broth
- 1/2 stick Butter
- 3/4 cup All Purpose Flour
- 2 sprigs Thyme
- 1 sprig Rosemary
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
- 1 pinch Black Pepper
Directions:
- In the same roasting pan you cooked your turkey in, remove excess grease and place back on
heat.
- Add butter, melt and add flour to form a roux.
- Add broth and scrap pan clean.
- Add herbs, pinch of salt and pepper.
- Allow to simmer until thickened, strain, enjoy.
