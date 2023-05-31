In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N, making a pepperoni pizza dip.
Ingredients:
- 1 qt. Pizza Sauce
- 8oz. Boursin Cheese
- 1 pint Pepperoni, sliced
- 1/4 cup Honey
- 1 bunch Basil, uncut
- 1ea. Baguette Sliced
Directions:
- Line the bottom of a pan with pizza sauce.
- Top with Boursin and pepperoni.
- Bake until golden brown.
- Top with honey and basil.
