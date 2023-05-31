In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N, making a pepperoni pizza dip.

Ingredients:

  • 1 qt. Pizza Sauce
  • 8oz. Boursin Cheese
  • 1 pint Pepperoni, sliced
  • 1/4 cup Honey
  • 1 bunch Basil, uncut
  • 1ea. Baguette Sliced

Directions:

  1. Line the bottom of a pan with pizza sauce.
  2. Top with Boursin and pepperoni.
  3. Bake until golden brown.
  4. Top with honey and basil.

