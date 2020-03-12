In the Kitchen: Penne Pecorino

In the kitchen today, we welcome Pastry Chef Jamie Chernesky from the Coast Guard House making Penne Pecorino. It is a pasta dish of penne with pecorino cheese saute.

Ingredients:

1 lb Penne Pasta

2 cups Arugula

1 cup halved cherry tomatoes

1/4 cup pecorino cheese

Salt and pepper

Olive oil

Option to add grilled chicken, shrimp, or steak

Directions:

Boil water and add pasta. While pasta is cooking heat a couple tablespoons of olive oil in pan. Add tomatoes and sauté until slightly tender. Turn off heat and strain pasta. Add pasta, olive oil, and tomatoes to boil and toss. Add salt and pepper, arugula and cheese to finish. Toss is any desired add ons.

