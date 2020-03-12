In the Kitchen: Penne Pecorino

In the kitchen today, we welcome Pastry Chef Jamie Chernesky from the Coast Guard House making Penne Pecorino. It is a pasta dish of penne with pecorino cheese saute.
Ingredients:
- 1 lb Penne Pasta
- 2 cups Arugula
- 1 cup halved cherry tomatoes
- 1/4 cup pecorino cheese
- Salt and pepper
- Olive oil
- Option to add grilled chicken, shrimp, or steak
Directions:
- Boil water and add pasta.
- While pasta is cooking heat a couple tablespoons of olive oil in pan.
- Add tomatoes and sauté until slightly tender. Turn off heat and strain pasta.
- Add pasta, olive oil, and tomatoes to boil and toss.
- Add salt and pepper, arugula and cheese to finish.
- Toss is any desired add ons.
