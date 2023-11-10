In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Dino DiFante from Trattoria Appia, making Penne Caponata.

Ingredients:

  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 1 large eggplant (about 500g), cut into 2cm cubes
  • 2 x 400g cans chopped tomatoes
  • 1/2 cup (60g) pitted green or kalamata olives
  • 1/3 cup (65g) drained capers
  • 2 tbsp chopped fl at-leaf parsley
  • 2 tbsp chopped basil
  • 400g penne
  • 2 tbsp freshly grated parmesan

Directions:

  1. Heat oil in a pan over medium heat.
  2. Add the garlic and gently cook, stirring until light golden.
  3. Increase heat to high, add eggplant and cook, stirring, for 2-3 minutes until golden, then add tomatoes, and a little salt and pepper.
  4. Bring to the boil, then simmer over low heat for 15 minutes or until the eggplant is cooked and sauce thickens.
  5. Stir in the olives, capers and parsley.
  6. Meanwhile, cook the pasta according to packet instructions.
  7. Drain well, then toss with sauce and serve with parmesan.

