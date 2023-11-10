In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Dino DiFante from Trattoria Appia, making Penne Caponata.
Ingredients:
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 1 large eggplant (about 500g), cut into 2cm cubes
- 2 x 400g cans chopped tomatoes
- 1/2 cup (60g) pitted green or kalamata olives
- 1/3 cup (65g) drained capers
- 2 tbsp chopped fl at-leaf parsley
- 2 tbsp chopped basil
- 400g penne
- 2 tbsp freshly grated parmesan
Directions:
- Heat oil in a pan over medium heat.
- Add the garlic and gently cook, stirring until light golden.
- Increase heat to high, add eggplant and cook, stirring, for 2-3 minutes until golden, then add tomatoes, and a little salt and pepper.
- Bring to the boil, then simmer over low heat for 15 minutes or until the eggplant is cooked and sauce thickens.
- Stir in the olives, capers and parsley.
- Meanwhile, cook the pasta according to packet instructions.
- Drain well, then toss with sauce and serve with parmesan.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.