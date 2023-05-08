In the kitchen today, we welcome Personal Chef Katie King from Krunchy Kate making a Pear and Blueberry Quinoa Salad.

Ingredients:

  • 1 Cup Quinoa, cooked and cooled
  • 1 English Cucumber, chopped
  • ¼ Red Onion, chopped
  • 2 Pears- ripe (but not overly ripened) – chopped
  • ½ Cup Citrus Spiced Pecans (recipe below)
  • Maple Dijon Tahini Vinaigrette (Or used store bought vedalia onion or poppyseed dressing)
  • Optional additional ingredients:
    • Roasted Sweet Potatoes
    • Hemp Seeds
    • Goat Feta Cheese
    • Fresh Parsley and Scallions
    • Garlicky Roasted Asparagus

Directions:

  1. Toss ingredients lightly with dressing, serve over baby spinach and arugula.

