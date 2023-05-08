In the kitchen today, we welcome Personal Chef Katie King from Krunchy Kate making a Pear and Blueberry Quinoa Salad.
Ingredients:
- 1 Cup Quinoa, cooked and cooled
- 1 English Cucumber, chopped
- ¼ Red Onion, chopped
- 2 Pears- ripe (but not overly ripened) – chopped
- ½ Cup Citrus Spiced Pecans (recipe below)
- Maple Dijon Tahini Vinaigrette (Or used store bought vedalia onion or poppyseed dressing)
- Optional additional ingredients:
- Roasted Sweet Potatoes
- Hemp Seeds
- Goat Feta Cheese
- Fresh Parsley and Scallions
- Garlicky Roasted Asparagus
Directions:
- Toss ingredients lightly with dressing, serve over baby spinach and arugula.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.