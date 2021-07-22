In the Kitchen: Peanut Butter Pie

Ingredients

9 oz package       Vanilla Wafers

8 oz package       Cream Cheese

2 oz melted,         Unsalted butter

1 cup                    Peanut Butter

3/4 cup                 Powdered Sugar, unsifted

2 cups                  Heavy Cream

2 tbsp                   Salted Peanuts

Method of Preparation

1.  Place cookies in a food processor; pulse until finely crumbled, 12 to 15 pulses. Add butter; pulse until crumbs are moistened, about 6 pulses. Transfer crumbs to a 9-inch pie dish, pressing firmly into bottom and up sides. Refrigerate for 1 hour.

2. Place cream cheese, peanut butter, and powdered sugar in bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment. Beat on medium-high speed until light and fluffy, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl, and set aside. Clean mixer bowl and whisk attachment, and wipe dry.

3.  Add whipping cream to cleaned mixer bowl; beat on medium-high speed until medium peaks form, 2 to 3 minutes. Gently fold 2 cups of the whipped cream into peanut butter mixture. Transfer filling to prepared piecrust, and gently smooth top using a rubber spatula. Top with remaining whipped cream. Refrigerate at least 3 hours or up to 8 hours (or overnight).

4.  Sprinkle top with peanuts, and serve.

