In the Kitchen: Peanut Butter Pie

Ingredients
9 oz package Vanilla Wafers
8 oz package Cream Cheese
2 oz melted, Unsalted butter
1 cup Peanut Butter
3/4 cup Powdered Sugar, unsifted
2 cups Heavy Cream
2 tbsp Salted Peanuts
Method of Preparation
1. Place cookies in a food processor; pulse until finely crumbled, 12 to 15 pulses. Add butter; pulse until crumbs are moistened, about 6 pulses. Transfer crumbs to a 9-inch pie dish, pressing firmly into bottom and up sides. Refrigerate for 1 hour.
2. Place cream cheese, peanut butter, and powdered sugar in bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment. Beat on medium-high speed until light and fluffy, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl, and set aside. Clean mixer bowl and whisk attachment, and wipe dry.
3. Add whipping cream to cleaned mixer bowl; beat on medium-high speed until medium peaks form, 2 to 3 minutes. Gently fold 2 cups of the whipped cream into peanut butter mixture. Transfer filling to prepared piecrust, and gently smooth top using a rubber spatula. Top with remaining whipped cream. Refrigerate at least 3 hours or up to 8 hours (or overnight).
4. Sprinkle top with peanuts, and serve.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.