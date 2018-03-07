In the kitchen: Peanut Butter Granola, PB and Banana Quesadilla

Local mom blogger Audrey McClelland was in the kitchen this morning showing us some delicious peanut butter recipes for the whole family ahead of Washington Trust’s 14th Annual Peanut Butter drive.

Peanut Butter Granola

Sprinkled on top of Greek yogurt or enjoyed on its own, this peanut butter granola is made with pantry staples, making it an easy recipe to whip up without making a special trip to the grocery store.

Ingredients:

Makes four 1/4 c servings

2 Tbsp. Creamy Peanut Butter

2 Tbsp. Honey

1/4 tsp. Cinnamon

1/4 tsp. Vanilla Extract

1 cup Oats

Steps:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Spray cookie sheet with non-stick cooking spray and set aside. Combine peanut butter and honey in a bowl and microwave until peanut butter melts (approximately 20 seconds). Stir. Stir cinnamon and vanilla into peanut butter and honey mixture. Add oats and stir until oats are completely covered in peanut butter mixture. Spread out oat mixture onto prepared cookie sheet and bake for 7 -8 minutes until granola is slightly browned. Let cool until granola is crunchy.

Peanut Butter & Banana Quesadilla

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp. Peanut Butter

2 (6 inch) Whole Wheat Flour Tortillas

½ cup Fresh Banana Slices

1/8 tsp. Cinnamon

Steps:

Spread peanut butter over one tortilla. Top with banana slices and cinnamon.Close quesadilla with remaining tortilla. Heat a nonstick skillet over medium heat; coat with cooking spray. Add quesadilla and cook 2 to 3 minutes per side or until golden brown. Cut into four wedges and serve immediately.

Peanut Butter Banana Smoothie

10 oz. Skim or Plain Soy Milk

1 Tbsp. Natural Peanut Butter

1 medium Banana

5-6 Ice Cubes

Steps:

In a blender, combine all ingredients and mix until smooth.

“Since 2001, every March The Washington Trust Company’s Peanut Butter Drive collects peanut butter for local Rhode Island Food Banks. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community Bank in the country and committed to helping to Rhode Islanders. To date, we have collected more than 104 tons of peanut butter!

Why peanut butter?

It‘s a good source of protein. and is a good source of muscle-friendly potassium, antioxidant vitamin E and magnesium. Of course, it comes with fat, too, but everything in moderation.

Kids and senior citizens both love it. It can often be the only protein in a person’s diet.

It’s not something people usually donate to regular food drives throughout the year because it’s expensive (usually pasta, canned vegetables and soups come in)

Did you know..

Just One jar of peanut butter will make 16 sandwiches for a hungry family!

Last year, the RI Community Food Bank distributed 9.9 million pounds of food – just in our little state!

More than 15% of all RI households are “food insecure” – meaning that

One in three persons served by the Food Bank’s network of pantries throughout the state, is a child under the age of 18.

6% of those served by the Food Bank are over the age of 65.

Fun Facts:

The average child will eat 1,500 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches before he/she graduates high school

The amount of peanut butter eaten in a year could wrap the earth in a ribbon of 18 ounce peanut butter jars… one and a one-third times!

Surveys show that men prefer chunky peanut butter and women prefer smooth. And East Coast residents like smooth while chunky is more popular on the West coast.

Peanuts are actually not nuts but legumes grown underground.

How to Help:

Go to peanutbutterbank.com for more information or to donate.

Start a peanut butter collection at your business, school or community group.

Drop off a jar or two to any Washington Trust branch.



