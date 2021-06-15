In the Kitchen: Peanut Butter Cups

In the kitchen today, Hope & Main brings us founder and masterful chocolatier behind Aura’s Chocolate Bar, Aura Fajardo, making her homemade peanut butter cups. Her cacao is sourced directly from her native Venezuela and she has become well known for creatively blending with local ingredients to produce her signature flavors. Aura has just opened a shop in Cranston where you can buy her confections as well as lots of other great locally made products.
Ingredients:
- 5oz Aura’s Chocolate Milk 38% Coins
- 4oz Peanut butter
- 1oz Powdered sugar
- Sea Salt to taste
Directions:
- You’ll need cupcake liners (a muffin tin is helpful) microwaveable bowls, spatula, scoop or spoon, parchment paper.
- Prepare PB center by combining the peanut butter and powdered sugar until they are smooth. With a small scoop or spoon divide and shape into 6 patties and place over parchment paper or a plate with sprinkled powdered sugar.
- Temper chocolate by melting approximately 3/4ths of the chocolate coins in the microwave in 30-second intervals until it reaches 108°F then cool down the chocolate with the unmelted chocolate until it reaches 87°.
- Pour a spoonful of chocolate into each liner and “wiggle” the chocolate around the walls
- Place PB patties on top of the chocolate and quickly cover it with more chocolate.
- Sprinkle Sea Salt for flavor depth if you wish.
- Refrigerate for a few minutes if necessary.
- Enjoy!
- This recipe yields 6 large peanut butter cups.
