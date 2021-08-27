In the Kitchen: Peanut Butter Cheesecake Brownies

Today in the kitchen, we welcome Pastry Chef Sarah Gillis from Laura’s Bar & Grill making Peanut Butter Cheesecake Brownies.
Ingredients and Instructions for the Brownie Bottom:
- 1 lb. 2 oz. Chocolate
- 2 sticks Butter
- 2 ½ cups Sugar
- 8 Eggs
- 2 teaspoons Vanilla Extract
- 4 cups Flour
- ½ cup Cocoa Powder
- 1 tablespoon Baking Powder
- 2 teaspoons Salt
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Line a 9×13 inch baking pan with parchment paper.
- Melt the chocolate and butter together over a double boiler and set aside to cool.
- Mix in the eggs and vanilla thoroughly.
- Sift the remaining dry ingredients together and mix into chocolate mixture.
- Pour into prepared pan and bake for 30-35 minutes.
- Set aside for 20 minutes to cool while you prepare the cheesecake.
Ingresdients and Directions for the Peanut Butter Cheesecake:
- ½ cup Peanut Butter
- 1 ½ lbs. Cream Cheese
- 1 ½ cups Sugar
- 1 ½ cups Sour Cream
- 5 Eggs
- 1 tablespoon Vanilla Extract
- ¼ cup Heavy Cream
- 2 tablespoons Flour
- 2 cups Peanut Butter Cups, chopped
- In the bowl of stand mixer beat the cream cheese, peanut butter and sugar until light and creamy, make sure there are no lumps.
- With a spatula, scrape down the sides of the bowl, then add the sour cream, eggs and vanilla and beat until smooth.
- Scrape down the sides of the bowl again and slowly add in the heavy cream and flour.
- Fold in the chopped peanut butter cups and mix thoroughly.
- Pour cheesecake mixture over cooked brownies.
- Place Cheesecake pan inside of a larger pan, make sure the pan is the same height or higher than the cheesecake pan.
- Pour water about into bottom pan and fill to about halfway.
- Bake the cheesecake for about 1 hour and 10 minutes.
- Remove from oven and refrigerate for 12 hours or overnight.
Ingredients and Directions for the Chocolate Mousse Topping:
- 1 cup Chocolate Chips
- 2 ½ cups Heavy Cream
- Melt chocolate chips with a ½ cup heavy cream, set aside to cool.
- Whip 2 cups of heavy cream to stiff peaks.
- Fold in the cooled chocolate mixture until thoroughly mixed.
- Spread mousse on top of cheesecake.
- Drizzle with chocolate and sprinkle with chopped peanut butter cups.
- Refrigerate for 10 minutes.
- Cut and serve accordingly.
