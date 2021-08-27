In the Kitchen: Peanut Butter Cheesecake Brownies

In the Kitchen

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

Today in the kitchen, we welcome Pastry Chef Sarah Gillis from Laura’s Bar & Grill making Peanut Butter Cheesecake Brownies.

Ingredients and Instructions for the Brownie Bottom:
  • 1 lb. 2 oz. Chocolate
  • 2 sticks Butter
  • 2 ½ cups Sugar
  • 8 Eggs
  • 2 teaspoons Vanilla Extract
  • 4 cups Flour
  • ½ cup Cocoa Powder
  • 1 tablespoon Baking Powder
  • 2 teaspoons Salt
  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Line a 9×13 inch baking pan with parchment paper.
  3. Melt the chocolate and butter together over a double boiler and set aside to cool.
  4. Mix in the eggs and vanilla thoroughly.
  5. Sift the remaining dry ingredients together and mix into chocolate mixture.
  6. Pour into prepared pan and bake for 30-35 minutes.
  7. Set aside for 20 minutes to cool while you prepare the cheesecake.
Ingresdients and Directions for the Peanut Butter Cheesecake:
  • ½ cup Peanut Butter
  • 1 ½ lbs. Cream Cheese
  • 1 ½ cups Sugar
  • 1 ½ cups Sour Cream
  • 5 Eggs
  • 1 tablespoon Vanilla Extract
  • ¼ cup Heavy Cream
  • 2 tablespoons Flour
  • 2 cups Peanut Butter Cups, chopped
  1. In the bowl of stand mixer beat the cream cheese, peanut butter and sugar until light and creamy, make sure there are no lumps.
  2. With a spatula, scrape down the sides of the bowl, then add the sour cream, eggs and vanilla and beat until smooth.
  3. Scrape down the sides of the bowl again and slowly add in the heavy cream and flour.
  4. Fold in the chopped peanut butter cups and mix thoroughly.
  5. Pour cheesecake mixture over cooked brownies.
  6. Place Cheesecake pan inside of a larger pan, make sure the pan is the same height or higher than the cheesecake pan.
  7. Pour water about into bottom pan and fill to about halfway.
  8. Bake the cheesecake for about 1 hour and 10 minutes.
  9. Remove from oven and refrigerate for 12 hours or overnight.
Ingredients and Directions for the Chocolate Mousse Topping:
  • 1 cup Chocolate Chips
  • 2 ½ cups Heavy Cream
  1. Melt chocolate chips with a ½ cup heavy cream, set aside to cool.
  2. Whip 2 cups of heavy cream to stiff peaks.
  3. Fold in the cooled chocolate mixture until thoroughly mixed.
  4. Spread mousse on top of cheesecake.
  5. Drizzle with chocolate and sprinkle with chopped peanut butter cups.
  6. Refrigerate for 10 minutes.
  7. Cut and serve accordingly.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com