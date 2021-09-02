In the Kitchen: Peach Melba

In the kitchen this morning, we welcome Chef Maya Hayes from Weekapaug Inn making Peach Melba. Late August and Early September is a wonderful time for peaches here in New England when they are in season and add the perfect touch to an amazingly delicious recipe.

Ingredients:
  • 2 c water
  • 2 c sugar
  • 1 ea vanilla bean pod, split and scraped
  • 1 T lemon juice
  • 4 ea peaches
  • 2 pt raspberries
  • 1/4 c confectioner’s sugar
  • 1 t lemon juice
  • vanilla ice cream
  • Optional: almond slivers
Instructions:
  1. Split the vanilla bean pod down the center and scrape both sides, but the bean and pod into the pot.
  2. Bring the water, sugar, vanilla bean pod, and lemon juice to a simmer.
  3. Halve the peaches and remove the stones. Place them in the syrup mixture. Let them cook for about 4 minutes or until done. Remove them from the hot syrup.
  4. Peel off the skins and let them cool.
  5. Put the raspberries, confectioner’s sugar and lemon juice in a bowl and immersion blend them together into a purée. Strain the purée to remove the seeds.
  6. Place scoops of ice cream into a bowl with a poached peach half. Pour the raspberry sauce over the top and garnish with almond slivers if you wish.
  7. Enjoy

