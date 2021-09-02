In the Kitchen: Peach Melba

In the kitchen this morning, we welcome Chef Maya Hayes from Weekapaug Inn making Peach Melba. Late August and Early September is a wonderful time for peaches here in New England when they are in season and add the perfect touch to an amazingly delicious recipe.
Ingredients:
- 2 c water
- 2 c sugar
- 1 ea vanilla bean pod, split and scraped
- 1 T lemon juice
- 4 ea peaches
- 2 pt raspberries
- 1/4 c confectioner’s sugar
- 1 t lemon juice
- vanilla ice cream
- Optional: almond slivers
Instructions:
- Split the vanilla bean pod down the center and scrape both sides, but the bean and pod into the pot.
- Bring the water, sugar, vanilla bean pod, and lemon juice to a simmer.
- Halve the peaches and remove the stones. Place them in the syrup mixture. Let them cook for about 4 minutes or until done. Remove them from the hot syrup.
- Peel off the skins and let them cool.
- Put the raspberries, confectioner’s sugar and lemon juice in a bowl and immersion blend them together into a purée. Strain the purée to remove the seeds.
- Place scoops of ice cream into a bowl with a poached peach half. Pour the raspberry sauce over the top and garnish with almond slivers if you wish.
- Enjoy
