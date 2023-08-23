In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Ash Elhence from Saje Kitchen making Peach BBQ Baby Back Sticky Ribs.

Ingredients for the Peach BBQ Sauce:

  • 12 each Georgia peaches ( ½ inch diced)
  • 1 cup orange juice
  • 1 cup apple cider vinegar
  • 4 oz peach snaps
  • ½ oz vanilla extract
  • 2 lbs brown sugar
  • 2 cups granulated sugar
  • 2 oz red crushed pepper
  • 4 oz Cajun seasoning
  • 32 oz tomato ketchup
  • 2 oz Worcestershire sauce

Directions for the Peach BBQ Sauce:

  1. In a sauce pot on medium heat add half the peaches, orange juice, vinegar, snaps and
    extract. Bring to a boil.
  2. Reduce heat and add both sugars and spices. Reduce for 10 minutes.
  3. On a very low heat add ketchup , Worcestershire sauce, cover and cook very low heat
    for two hours. Stir occasionally.
  4. Pour into a serving container and slowly mix the other half of the peaches .

