In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Ash Elhence from Saje Kitchen making Peach BBQ Baby Back Sticky Ribs.
Ingredients for the Peach BBQ Sauce:
- 12 each Georgia peaches ( ½ inch diced)
- 1 cup orange juice
- 1 cup apple cider vinegar
- 4 oz peach snaps
- ½ oz vanilla extract
- 2 lbs brown sugar
- 2 cups granulated sugar
- 2 oz red crushed pepper
- 4 oz Cajun seasoning
- 32 oz tomato ketchup
- 2 oz Worcestershire sauce
Directions for the Peach BBQ Sauce:
- In a sauce pot on medium heat add half the peaches, orange juice, vinegar, snaps and
extract. Bring to a boil.
- Reduce heat and add both sugars and spices. Reduce for 10 minutes.
- On a very low heat add ketchup , Worcestershire sauce, cover and cook very low heat
for two hours. Stir occasionally.
- Pour into a serving container and slowly mix the other half of the peaches .
