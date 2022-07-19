In the kitchen today, we welcome Nick Rabar from Avenue N. He is showing us how to make Pastrami Pierogis. This recipe takes 45 min and serves 8-10.

Ingredients:

1.5 lb Potatoes, peeled, boiled in salted water, mashed

1/2 lbs Pastrami, chopped

1 cup Gruyere Cheese, shredded

2 Tablespoons Chopped Chives

1 pinch Kosher Salt

1 Pierogi Dough, room temperature

2 Tablespoons Olive Oil

Directions:

Combine warm mashed potatoes with pastrami, cheese, chives and salt. Cool and fill dough with mixture forming pierogis. In a medium, no stick pan sear pierogis until golden brown.