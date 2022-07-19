In the kitchen today, we welcome Nick Rabar from Avenue N. He is showing us how to make Pastrami Pierogis. This recipe takes 45 min and serves 8-10.

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 lb Potatoes, peeled, boiled in salted water, mashed
  • 1/2 lbs Pastrami, chopped
  • 1 cup Gruyere Cheese, shredded
  • 2 Tablespoons Chopped Chives
  • 1 pinch Kosher Salt
  • 1 Pierogi Dough, room temperature
  • 2 Tablespoons Olive Oil

Directions:

  1. Combine warm mashed potatoes with pastrami, cheese, chives and salt.
  2. Cool and fill dough with mixture forming pierogis.
  3. In a medium, no stick pan sear pierogis until golden brown.

