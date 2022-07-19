In the kitchen today, we welcome Nick Rabar from Avenue N. He is showing us how to make Pastrami Pierogis. This recipe takes 45 min and serves 8-10.
Ingredients:
- 1.5 lb Potatoes, peeled, boiled in salted water, mashed
- 1/2 lbs Pastrami, chopped
- 1 cup Gruyere Cheese, shredded
- 2 Tablespoons Chopped Chives
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
- 1 Pierogi Dough, room temperature
- 2 Tablespoons Olive Oil
Directions:
- Combine warm mashed potatoes with pastrami, cheese, chives and salt.
- Cool and fill dough with mixture forming pierogis.
- In a medium, no stick pan sear pierogis until golden brown.
