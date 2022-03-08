This morning as part of the What’s In Your Fridge – No Food Waste Contest, sponsored by Gil’s Appliances, Ends & Stems and Proclamation Goods Co., we welcome Chef Alison Mountford from Ends & Stems.
Today she is showing us how we can make use out of our leftover pasta and random cheeses by making a pasta frittata.
Ingredients:
- 12 ounce spaghetti (or any shape cooked pasta, about 5 cups)
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 3 Tablespoon extra virgin olive oil (divided)
- .5 pound broccoli rabe (or other greens such as swiss chard)
- 3 clove garlic
- 6 egg (large)
- .5 cup ricotta cheese
- black pepper (freshly ground, to taste)
- 1 cup smoked Mozzarella cheese (shredded, divided)
- .75 cup parmesan cheese (freshly grated, divided)
- 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)
Directions:
**Pre-heat oven to 450 degrees**
PASTA
If starting from scratch, bring a large pot of water to a boil, add salt and cook pasta until al dente. Drain in a colander and immediately rinse with cold water, drain again and toss with a Tablespoon of olive oil. Set aside.
BROCCOLI
Heat remaining olive oil in a large oven proof sauté pan (cast iron is great, but not necessary) over medium-high heat. Chop the broccoli rabe, leaves and flowers. Add the broccoli rabe to the pan and cook, tossing with tongs, until just wilted, about 2 – 3 minutes. Mince and add the garlic, cook for 1 minute. Turn off the heat but leave the pan as is on the stove.
EGGS
Lightly beat eggs in a large bowl. Add ricotta and whisk until mostly smooth.
Add cooked pasta, broccoli rabe and garlic. Add black pepper to taste, 1 cup shredded smoked cheese, ½ cup Parmesan, crushed red pepper flakes and ½ teaspoon salt, mix well.
PAN
Transfer the pasta and egg mixture to the pan you cooked the broccoli in. Press it all in place and shake it a bit so the egg drips down. Top with remaining cheeses.
BAKE
Bake 25 – 35 minutes or until heated through and spaghetti is starting to brown in places. Slice and serve hot or warm.
