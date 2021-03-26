In the Kitchen: Pasta Fresco

In the kitchen today, we welcome Executive Chef Katlyn Abate from The Charlestown Rathskeller making their Pasta Fresco.
Ingredients:
- Chicken breast
- Basil
- Shallots
- garlic
- Asparagus,
- Cherry tomatoes
- Cavatelli pasta
- Cillegene mozzarella balls
- Olive oil
- Salt
- Pepper
- Balsamic glaze
Directions:
- Sear and cook chicken through.
- Add basil, garlic, and shallots.
- Boil pasta for three or four minutes and add to the sauté pan with asparagus, cherry tomatoes, and mozzarella balls.
- Season.
- Drizzle balsamic glaze.
