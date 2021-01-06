In the Kitchen: Pasta E Fagioli

We welcome Chef and Owner of Avenue N, Nick Rabar, back into the kitchen today making Pasta E Fagioli.
Ingredients:
- 1lb Ditalini Pasta, cooked in salted water
- 1 can White Beans, opened, particle crushed
- 2oz. Pancetta, small diced, rendered
- 1 Small Carrot, small dice
- 2 Celery Stalks, small dice
- 1/2 Onion, small dice
- 3 cloves Garlic, minced
- 1cup White Wine
- 1cup Chicken Stock
- 1- 28oz. can Crushed Tomato
- 2oz. Butter
- 1 small bunch Parsley, chopped
- Parmesan, grated, As Needed
- Olive Oil, As Needed
- Salt & Pepper, As Needed
- Broccoli Rabe, As Needed (Optional)
Directions:
- In a large sauce pan saute pancetta, carrots, celery, onions and garlic until soft.
- Add wine, reduce by half.
- Add stock, tomatoes and butter.
- Fold in cooked pasta, beans, butter and herbs.
- Top with parmesan and Broccoli Rabe (optional).
