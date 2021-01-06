In the Kitchen: Pasta E Fagioli

We welcome Chef and Owner of Avenue N, Nick Rabar, back into the kitchen today making Pasta E Fagioli.

Ingredients:
  • 1lb Ditalini Pasta, cooked in salted water
  • 1 can White Beans, opened, particle crushed
  • 2oz. Pancetta, small diced, rendered
  • 1 Small Carrot, small dice
  • 2 Celery Stalks, small dice
  • 1/2 Onion, small dice
  • 3 cloves Garlic, minced
  • 1cup White Wine
  • 1cup Chicken Stock
  • 1- 28oz. can Crushed Tomato
  • 2oz. Butter
  • 1 small bunch Parsley, chopped
  • Parmesan, grated, As Needed
  • Olive Oil, As Needed
  • Salt & Pepper, As Needed
  • Broccoli Rabe, As Needed (Optional)
Directions:
  1. In a large sauce pan saute pancetta, carrots, celery, onions and garlic until soft.
  2. Add wine, reduce by half.
  3. Add stock, tomatoes and butter.
  4. Fold in cooked pasta, beans, butter and herbs.
  5. Top with parmesan and Broccoli Rabe (optional).

