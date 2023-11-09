In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Mike McAteer from The Hot Potato and bALL or Nothing Food Trucks, making Pasta e Fagioli.
They are taking part in the Holiday Shopping Extravaganza at Crowne Plaza this Saturday, Nov. 11. The Hot Potato Food Truck RI is now serving soups for winter menu along with our loaded baked potatoes.
Ingredients:
- Olive oil
- Fine chopped onion
- Diced pancetta
- Ground peeled tomatoes
- Water
- Fresh chicken stock
- Ditali pasta
- Cannellini Beans
- Parmigiana reggiano cheese
- Chopped garlic
