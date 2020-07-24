In the Kitchen: PASTA CON BROCCOLI RABE

In the Kitchen we welcomed Cassarino’s Restaurant.

Co-Owner & Executive Chef Steve Renzi brought us Pasta Con Broccoli.

Just one of the delicious items on their menu.

Recipe:

4 oz Penne Pasta

4 oz Chicken Breast, grilled and sliced

4 oz Sweet Italian Sausage, grilled and sliced

Broccoli Rabe, blanched

Prosciutto, thinly sliced then diced

Roasted Red Peppers, sliced thin

Gorgonzola Cheese

Garlic, minced

Olive oil

Butter

Salt

Pepper

Red Pepper

Cooking Instructions:In a medium high sauté pan, add olive oil and begin with sautéing prosciutto, then add in lightly blanched broccoli rabe and minced garlic. Rabe should be slightly soft but still maintain it’s texture. Add in sliced roasted red peppers, cooked grilled chicken and Italian sausage. Sauté ingredients together until nicely incorporated, season with salt, pepper, pinch of dried oregano and crushed red pepper. Add a touch of butter and more olive oil to create your sauce. Toss about 4 ounces of cooked penne pasta directly to the sauté pan, allowing a bit of pasta water which will help add to the sauce. Plate your final product in a large bowl and sprinkle with crumbled Gorgonzola cheese.

