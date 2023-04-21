Trattoria Zooma joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to make Pasta al Limone.

Ingredients:

400 grams spaghetti (or approx. 100g per person)

2 small lemons, zest + juice

80 grams of butter softened at room temperature

80 grams of parmesan cheese, grated

To garnish: parsley, extra parmesan cheese, olive oil, salt, and fresh black pepper

Cooking Instructions

1. Add spaghetti to a large pot of salted boiling water.

Cook until it is just underdone.

2. Meanwhile, juice and zest your lemon, grate parmesan cheese, and roughly chop parsley.

3. Warm a second pot on the stove and once the pasta is ready. Using tongs place it in the warmed pan allowing some of the pasta water to drip in as well.

Add the lemon and butter and stir for a minute or so until it becomes somewhat creamy, adding a little more pasta water if needed. Stir through parmesan until melted.

4. Plate and top with parsley, more parmesan, a splash of olive oil, and salt and pepper.

Notes

– Make sure you have plenty of salt in your pasta water

– It’s also really good with a finely chopped red chili