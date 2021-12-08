In the Kitchen: Parmesan Polenta with Olives & Tomatoes

Chef Nick Rabar, Owner of Avenue N, joined “The Rhode Show” on Wednesday morning to make Parmesan Polenta with Olives & Tomatoes. The recipe time is 25 minutes and serves 4-6.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup Polenta
- 1 cup Chicken Broth
- 1/2 cup Milk
- 1 Tablespoon Butter
- 2 Tablespoons Parmesan
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
- 1 cup Chopped Cherry Tomatoes
- 1/4 cup Kalamata Olives, no seeds, cut in half
- 1/2 ea. Onion, small dice
- 3 Garlic cloves, minced
- 1 Tablespoon Capers
- 1 small bunch Parsley, chopped
- 1/8 cup Olive Oil
- 1 Tablespoon Red Wine Vinegar
- Optional: Arugula Garnish
Directions:
- In a saute pan saute tomatoes, onions, garlic in olive oil. Add vinegar, salt, capers, olives and parsley. Reserve.
- In a tail pot add polenta, chicken broth and milk. Simmer until polenta dissolves, add butter, parmesan and pinch of salt.
- Serve warm tomato stew over warm polenta. Top with arugula if desired.
