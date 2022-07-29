Chef Jason Jesus from JB’s on the Water stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Friday morning, to make a Parmesan crusted panko chicken breast served over mashed potatoes with roasted asparagus topped with a lemon cream sauce.

This easy dish can be grilled up in just 10 minutes. Here are the ingredients you will need:

Marinated chicken

Panko

Parmesan cheese

Eggs

Mashed potatoes

Garlic butter

Asparagus

Lemon cream sauce

Click here to learn more about JB’s on the Water.