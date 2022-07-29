Chef Jason Jesus from JB’s on the Water stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Friday morning, to make a Parmesan crusted panko chicken breast served over mashed potatoes with roasted asparagus topped with a lemon cream sauce.

This easy dish can be grilled up in just 10 minutes. Here are the ingredients you will need:

  • Marinated chicken
  • Panko
  • Parmesan cheese
  • Eggs
  • Mashed potatoes
  • Garlic butter
  • Asparagus
  • Lemon cream sauce

Click here to learn more about JB’s on the Water.

Rhode Show Content DisclaimerThe information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.