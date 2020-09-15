In The Kitchen: Parma Ristorante

Parma Ristorante is our Rhody Deal of the Day and also cooked in the kitchen.
Italian Paella was on the menu today.
Ingredients:1 lb Chicken Breast
1 lb Shrimp
5 Little Necks
1/2 cup Onion
1/2 cup Andouille Sausage
2 cups Arborio Rice
Chicken Stock
Saffron
Salt
Pepper
Garlic Powder
Smoked Paprika
Cooking Instructions:Broil the chicken for 15 minutes and the shrimp for 10 minutes. Wash the little necks and boil for 5 minutes. Boil the rice to taste but not too soft. Take all the ingredients and compile in a large bowl. Stir well, then add the chicken, shrimp and little necks on top and do one more round of stirring.