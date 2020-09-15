In The Kitchen: Parma Ristorante

Parma Ristorante is our Rhody Deal of the Day and also cooked in the kitchen.

Italian Paella was on the menu today.

Ingredients:1 lb Chicken Breast

1 lb Shrimp

5 Little Necks

1/2 cup Onion

1/2 cup Andouille Sausage

2 cups Arborio Rice

Chicken Stock

Saffron

Salt

Pepper

Garlic Powder

Smoked Paprika

Cooking Instructions:Broil the chicken for 15 minutes and the shrimp for 10 minutes. Wash the little necks and boil for 5 minutes. Boil the rice to taste but not too soft. Take all the ingredients and compile in a large bowl. Stir well, then add the chicken, shrimp and little necks on top and do one more round of stirring.