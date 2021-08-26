In the Kitchen: Parma Florentina

Executive Chef/Owner David Ashworth joins us in the kitchen today from Parma Ristorante making their Parma Florentina. It is a 48 ounce bone in Rib Eye, the KING of ALL steaks.

Ingredients:
  • 48 oz Bone In Rib Eye
  • 2 Red Peppers
  • 1 Zucchini
  • 1 bunch Asparagus
  • 2 Roasted Potatoes
  • 1 Lemon
  • 2 tablespoons Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • Dash of salt and pepper and a little garlic salt and rosemary
Directions:
  1. Rub the Rib Eye down with salt, pepper, garlic salt, rosemary and oil. Let sit for 20 mins .
  2. Put on a very hot grill or pan and sear each side for 4 minutes.
  3. Put in oven at 450 for 15 min.
  4. Let sit for 10 min then slice.
  5. Serve with roasted potatoes, grilled red pepper, asparagus and zucchini.

