In the Kitchen: Papa Chiche

Go Providence sent Chef Welbi from Trap Box to “The Rhode Show” Kitchen on Monday morning, to make Papa Cheche – described as Baffoni Farms hot honey chicken dipped in hot honey sauce topped with house-made pickles, hot honey aioli, bibb lettuce topped on a brioche bun.

INGREDIENTS:

Chicken breast

Hot honey

Panko

Fish chic coating

Brioche bun

Mayo

Cayanne pepper

Pickles

Bibb lettuce

STEPS:

Brine the chicken in buttermilk and Sirracha and cayenne pepper

Then place chicken in dredge mix until completely coated

Fry chicken til 165

Toast brioche bun

Top with hot honey aioli , pickles , and Bibb lettuce

Click here to visit Trap Box online.

