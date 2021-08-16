In the Kitchen: Papa Chiche

Go Providence sent Chef Welbi from Trap Box to “The Rhode Show” Kitchen on Monday morning, to make Papa Cheche – described as Baffoni Farms hot honey chicken dipped in hot honey sauce topped with house-made pickles, hot honey aioli, bibb lettuce topped on a brioche bun.
INGREDIENTS:
Chicken breast
Hot honey
Panko
Fish chic coating
Brioche bun
Mayo
Cayanne pepper
Pickles
Bibb lettuce
STEPS:
Brine the chicken in buttermilk and Sirracha and cayenne pepper
Then place chicken in dredge mix until completely coated
Fry chicken til 165
Toast brioche bun
Top with hot honey aioli , pickles , and Bibb lettuce
