Nick Rabar, from Avenue N, is back in the kitchen making Panko Crusted Chicken Meatballs.
Ingredients for Meatball:
- 2 lbs Chicken, ground
- 1 Egg
- 2 cups Panko
- 1 cup Mozzarella Cheese
- 1/2 cup Parmesan
- 1 Tablespoon Oregano, chopped
- 1 Tablespoon Parsley, chopped
- 1 clove Garlic, chopped
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
Ingredients for Breading:
- 2 cups All Purpose Flour
- 4 Eggs, cracked and whipped
- 1/2 cup Milk
- 2 cups Panko Bread Crumbs
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
- 1 qt. Oil (for frying)
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients for meatballs and form into small meatballs.
- Mix eggs and milk and season with salt. Roll meatballs in flour, then egg mix, then panko.
- Preheat oil to 350 degrees and fry meatballs until golden brown and cooked through.
