Nick Rabar, from Avenue N, is back in the kitchen making Panko Crusted Chicken Meatballs.

Ingredients for Meatball:

  • 2 lbs Chicken, ground
  • 1 Egg
  • 2 cups Panko
  • 1 cup Mozzarella Cheese
  • 1/2 cup Parmesan
  • 1 Tablespoon Oregano, chopped
  • 1 Tablespoon Parsley, chopped
  • 1 clove Garlic, chopped
  • 1 pinch Kosher Salt

Ingredients for Breading:

  • 2 cups All Purpose Flour
  • 4 Eggs, cracked and whipped
  • 1/2 cup Milk
  • 2 cups Panko Bread Crumbs
  • 1 pinch Kosher Salt
  • 1 qt. Oil (for frying)

Directions:

  1. Combine all ingredients for meatballs and form into small meatballs.
  2. Mix eggs and milk and season with salt. Roll meatballs in flour, then egg mix, then panko.
  3. Preheat oil to 350 degrees and fry meatballs until golden brown and cooked through.

