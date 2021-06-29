In the Kitchen: Pancit Bihon

Pancit bihon is a Filipino vegetable and noodle dish. Traditionally, it is served with lots of meats and seafood. On Tuesday, Hope & Main brought David Dualan in from Lumpia Bros to make a gluten-free and vegan-friendly option.

He also brought some other delicious dishes to show us, such as:

Street Corn

Garlic Rice

Slaw

Lumpia and sauces