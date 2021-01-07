In the Kitchen: Pan Seared Sea Scallops

This morning we welcome Chef Jason Santos to the Rhode Show kitchen, making Pan Seared Sea Scallops with apple puree, chive mayo and candied walnut salad. Chef Santos is the owner of Buttermilk and Bourbon, Citrus and Salt, and Abby Lane.

Jason, who was the runner up in season 7 of “Hell’s Kitchen” will be back this season, returning as Gordon Ramsay’s Sous Chef. That is the chef who mentors the cheftestants and helps guide them through each night’s service when they get rattled by Gordon.

Ingredients and Instructions for Seared Sea Scallops:

16 ea. 10/20 dry sea scallops

Salt & Curry powder

Canola oil

In a hot pan, add a bit of oil until almost smoking. Season scallops with salt & curry powder and sear about 2 minutes on each side.

Ingredients and Instructions for Apple Puree:

2 ea. Granny smith apples, peeled & diced

¾ cup apple juice

2 tbl. sugar

2 tbl. apple cider vinegar

Pinch salt

Add all ingredients to a small pot and simmer on low heat until apples are very soft, about 15 mins. Strain and reserve liquid. Puree until smooth adding in liquid as needed until smooth and consistency of apple sauce. Cool then place in a squeeze bottle.

Ingredients and Instructions for Chive Mayo:

¼ cup mayonnaise

1 tbl. cider vinegar

2 tbl. chives, finely minced or pureed

Pinch of salt

Mix together then place in a squeeze bottle

Ingredients and Instructions for Candied Walnut Salad:

¼ cup candied walnuts or any other candied nut

1 tbl. apple, peeled & small diced

¼ apple peeled & julienned

1 tbl. celery, small diced

1 tbl. celery leaves

Few fresh herb leaves or micro greens

1 tsp. extra virgin olive oil and ¼ tsp. lemon juice or any store-bought vinaigrette

Pinch of salt

Mix all ingredients together

To Plate:

Using squeeze bottle, draw a circle on a nice white plate on the outer edge with chive mayo. Using squeeze bottle, place four dime size dots of apple puree on the inside of the chive mayo circle. Place 4 scallops offset on the apple puree. Place candied walnut salad in the center of the plate. Serve.