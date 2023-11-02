In the kitchen today, we welcome the General Manager of Georges of Galilee, Jonathan Pelletier, making Pan Seared Scallops with Bacon Corn Adobo Sauce. This dish is “a taste of overseas from the port of Galilee.”

Ingredients:

Large Sea Scallops

½ white onion

¼ lb cooked bacon

2 ears of corn

½ pt grape tomatoes

¼ cup sherry

¼ cup cream

¼ bunch of parsley

1 clove of garlic

Salt and pepper

1 tsp chipotle pepper paste

½ stick of butter

Directions:

Dice onions and cut bacon into very fine pieces. Grill the corn and remove from husk. Cut grape tomatoes in half. Chop parsley. Add butter into a skillet over medium heat. Add in onion and bacon and cook until onion begins to caramelize. Next add chipotle paste. Then deglaze pan with sherry. Next add in grilled corn and tomatoes. Continue to cook on medium heat until tomatoes begin to blister and pop. Stir well. Add in cream and turn heat down to a simmer. Simmer for 5 minutes. Remove from heat and add chopped parsley. Coat a non-stick pan with olive oil and turn to medium-high heat. Once pan is hot (oil will move quickly), add in scallops. Season with salt and pepper. Allow to brown on one end before turning to other side (around 3 minutes). Once browned on other side, they are finished. Plate and Enjoy!