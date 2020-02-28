In the Kitchen: Pan-Seared Salmon with Ratatouille and Broccolini

Today, we are joined by Executive Chef Jay Harrington from Centro Restaurant and Lounge making Pan-Seared Salmon with Ratatouille and Broccolini.

Ingredients:

8 ounce Salmon Filet

5 ounces Broccolini, blanched

3 ounces Zucchini, cleaned

3 ounces Summer Squash, cleaned

2 ounces Eggplant, cleaned and peeled

¾ cup Marinara

1 clove Garlic, chopped

1 tbsp Parsley, chopped

2 tbsp Pesto

3 ounces Extra Virgin Olive Oil (plus more for garnish)

Pinch of Micro Arugula

Lemon wedge (garnish)

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Cut and remove seeds from eggplant, summer squash, and zucchini. Cut into ½ inch oblong shapes. Fine chop garlic clove. Heat medium oven safe saute pan over medium-high heat. Season salmon and add 1 tbsp oil to the pan. Once oil begins to lightly smoke, lay the flesh side of salmon in pan then let heat get back to searing temp. Place the pan in the oven. Heat another medium saute pan with 2 tbsp oil. Once lightly smoking, add squash and zucchini. Season with salt and pepper and lightly shake pan to evenly distribute oil and seasoning. Add ½ of garlic and all the eggplant. Once veggies begin to brown, shake pan again to evenly distribute garlic and oil. Add marinara sauce, bring to simmer, then reduce to low. Remove salmon from oven and flip filet to seared side up. Add broccolini to the pan and place it back in the oven. Add parsley to vegetable mixture and incorporate evenly. Remove pan from oven. Take salmon and lay on a wire rack to rest. Add remaining garlic to the pan with broccolini and place on a medium heat burner. Toast garlic till light brown and remove pan and broccolini from heat. Place a small scoop of pesto on the bottom of a plate. Spoon ratatouille over pesto then place broccolini over ratatouille. Lay salmon on top of all sides the garnish with lemon wedge, pinch of micro arugula, and drizzle with extra virgin olive oil.

