In the kitchen today, we welcome Executive Chef and Owner of Luigi’s Restaurant and Gourmet Express, Ralph Battista, making a pan seared pork chop. It is a double thick pork chop with a brown butter and brandy cranberry apple sauce.

Ingredients:

4 double thick bone in pork chops

Butter

Spanish onion

Granny Smith Apples

Dried Cranberry

Brandy

Chicken broth

Salt

Pepper

Tarragon

Brown sugar

For directions, please see the video above.