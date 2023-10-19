In the kitchen today, we welcome Executive Chef and Owner of Luigi’s Restaurant and Gourmet Express, Ralph Battista, making a pan seared pork chop. It is a double thick pork chop with a brown butter and brandy cranberry apple sauce.

Ingredients:

  • 4 double thick bone in pork chops
  • Butter
  • Spanish onion
  • Granny Smith Apples
  • Dried Cranberry
  • Brandy
  • Chicken broth
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Tarragon
  • Brown sugar

For directions, please see the video above.

