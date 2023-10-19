In the kitchen today, we welcome Executive Chef and Owner of Luigi’s Restaurant and Gourmet Express, Ralph Battista, making a pan seared pork chop. It is a double thick pork chop with a brown butter and brandy cranberry apple sauce.
Ingredients:
- 4 double thick bone in pork chops
- Butter
- Spanish onion
- Granny Smith Apples
- Dried Cranberry
- Brandy
- Chicken broth
- Salt
- Pepper
- Tarragon
- Brown sugar
For directions, please see the video above.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.