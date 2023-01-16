In the kitchen today, we welcome Executive Chef and Owner of Distinguish Catering, Jessica Zeon, making Pan Seared Pistachio Crusted Stuffed Porkchop with Roasted Pepper Sauce.
Ingredients:
- Bone-in Porkchop
- Red Bell peppers
- Green Bell Peppers
- Habanero
- Onions
- Spinach
- Ritz Crackers
- Eggs
- Flour
- Pistachio
- Panko
- Rosemary
- Thyme
- Olive Oil
- Black Pepper
- Cayenne Pepper
- Chicken Bouillon
- Kosher Salt
Directions:
- Pre-heat oven 400 degrees.
- Prepare the seasonings and chop herbs. Place in a bowl.
- Season Pork Chop. Cut an incision left rear end of the chop.
- Add Pistachio and Panko through the food processor. Set in a bowl.
- Slice bell peppers and onions. Heat oil in a sauté pan and sauté pre-sliced vegetables,
add spinach and seasoning. Cool down.
- Add the sautéed vegetables to a mixing bowl. Crush ritz crackers and add to mixing
bowl.
- Stuff vegetable mix into pork chops.
- Add eggs, flour, and pistachio panko in a separate bowl. Apply porkchops to flour, eggs,
and then coat in pistachio panko mix.
- Heat oil in a non-stick sauté pan and pan sear each side of the pork chop 2 –3 minutes
until golden brown.
- Add porkchops to pre-heated oven and let it bake for 35 minutes.
- Remove from oven and let it rest for 2 minutes. Eat with favorite side dishes.
