In the kitchen today, we welcome Executive Chef and Owner of Distinguish Catering, Jessica Zeon, making Pan Seared Pistachio Crusted Stuffed Porkchop with Roasted Pepper Sauce.

Ingredients:

  • Bone-in Porkchop
  • Red Bell peppers
  • Green Bell Peppers
  • Habanero
  • Onions
  • Spinach
  • Ritz Crackers
  • Eggs
  • Flour
  • Pistachio
  • Panko
  • Rosemary
  • Thyme
  • Olive Oil
  • Black Pepper
  • Cayenne Pepper
  • Chicken Bouillon
  • Kosher Salt

Directions:

  1. Pre-heat oven 400 degrees.
  2. Prepare the seasonings and chop herbs. Place in a bowl.
  3. Season Pork Chop. Cut an incision left rear end of the chop.
  4. Add Pistachio and Panko through the food processor. Set in a bowl.
  5. Slice bell peppers and onions. Heat oil in a sauté pan and sauté pre-sliced vegetables,
    add spinach and seasoning. Cool down.
  6. Add the sautéed vegetables to a mixing bowl. Crush ritz crackers and add to mixing
    bowl.
  7. Stuff vegetable mix into pork chops.
  8. Add eggs, flour, and pistachio panko in a separate bowl. Apply porkchops to flour, eggs,
    and then coat in pistachio panko mix.
  9. Heat oil in a non-stick sauté pan and pan sear each side of the pork chop 2 –3 minutes
    until golden brown.
  10. Add porkchops to pre-heated oven and let it bake for 35 minutes.
  11. Remove from oven and let it rest for 2 minutes. Eat with favorite side dishes.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.