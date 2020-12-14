In the Kitchen: Pan Seared Cod with Crispy Pancetta

In the Kitchen

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

Today, GoProvidence.com brings us Chef Al Barboza from Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse making Pan Seared Cod with Crispy Pancetta. It is a cod dish complete with roasted new potatoes, chowder sauce and asparagus. They will be participating in Providence’s Restaurant Week in January.

Ingredients and Directions for the Pan Seared Cod:
  • 4ea 6oz cod loins
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper as needed
  • 1 TBS butter
  • 1 TBS olive oil
  1. Heat oil and butter in sauté pan on medium high heat.
  2. Salt and pepper cod evenly and add to pan.
  3. About 4 to 5 minutes on each side.
Ingredients and Directions for the Crispy Pancetta:
  • 8oz of pancetta cut into lardons
  • 1 tsp olive oil
  1. Heat olive oil in pan on medium heat.
  2. Once hot, add pancetta.
  3. Cook until crispy about 10 minutes stirring every other minute or so.
Ingredients and Directions for the Roasted Potatoes:
  • 1 LB of new potatoes cut in half
  • 1 TBS of Butter melted
  • 1 TBS olive oil
  • 3 clove garlic minced
  • 1 TBS Italian seasoning
  • ½ tsp salt
  • ½ tsp freshly ground pepper
  1. Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees.
  2. Add all ingredients in a mixing bowl and mix well.
  3. Place on sheet pan and bake for about 20 to 30 minutes until crispy and tender.
Ingredients and Directions for the Asparagus:
  • 1 bunch of asparagus (remove whites)
  • 1 TBS olive oil
  • Salt and Pepper to taste
  1. Mix asparagus, salt and pepper with olive oil and place evenly on aluminum foiled sheet pan.
  2. Bake in 400 degree oven for about 7 minutes.
Assembly of the Dish:
  1. Place sauce down on plate first.
  2. Place new potatoes down next.
  3. The asparagus will be fanning out the back.
  4. Cod on top and topped with crispy pancetta.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

CMA Awards 2020

More CMA Awards