In the Kitchen: Pan Seared Cod with Crispy Pancetta

Today, GoProvidence.com brings us Chef Al Barboza from Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse making Pan Seared Cod with Crispy Pancetta. It is a cod dish complete with roasted new potatoes, chowder sauce and asparagus. They will be participating in Providence’s Restaurant Week in January.

Ingredients and Directions for the Pan Seared Cod:

4ea 6oz cod loins

Salt and freshly ground pepper as needed

1 TBS butter

1 TBS olive oil

Heat oil and butter in sauté pan on medium high heat. Salt and pepper cod evenly and add to pan. About 4 to 5 minutes on each side.

Ingredients and Directions for the Crispy Pancetta:

8oz of pancetta cut into lardons

1 tsp olive oil

Heat olive oil in pan on medium heat. Once hot, add pancetta. Cook until crispy about 10 minutes stirring every other minute or so.

Ingredients and Directions for the Roasted Potatoes:

1 LB of new potatoes cut in half

1 TBS of Butter melted

1 TBS olive oil

3 clove garlic minced

1 TBS Italian seasoning

½ tsp salt

½ tsp freshly ground pepper

Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees. Add all ingredients in a mixing bowl and mix well. Place on sheet pan and bake for about 20 to 30 minutes until crispy and tender.

Ingredients and Directions for the Asparagus:

1 bunch of asparagus (remove whites)

1 TBS olive oil

Salt and Pepper to taste

Mix asparagus, salt and pepper with olive oil and place evenly on aluminum foiled sheet pan. Bake in 400 degree oven for about 7 minutes.

Assembly of the Dish:

Place sauce down on plate first. Place new potatoes down next. The asparagus will be fanning out the back. Cod on top and topped with crispy pancetta.