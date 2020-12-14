In the Kitchen: Pan Seared Cod with Crispy Pancetta

Today, GoProvidence.com brings us Chef Al Barboza from Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse making Pan Seared Cod with Crispy Pancetta. It is a cod dish complete with roasted new potatoes, chowder sauce and asparagus. They will be participating in Providence’s Restaurant Week in January.
Ingredients and Directions for the Pan Seared Cod:
- 4ea 6oz cod loins
- Salt and freshly ground pepper as needed
- 1 TBS butter
- 1 TBS olive oil
- Heat oil and butter in sauté pan on medium high heat.
- Salt and pepper cod evenly and add to pan.
- About 4 to 5 minutes on each side.
Ingredients and Directions for the Crispy Pancetta:
- 8oz of pancetta cut into lardons
- 1 tsp olive oil
- Heat olive oil in pan on medium heat.
- Once hot, add pancetta.
- Cook until crispy about 10 minutes stirring every other minute or so.
Ingredients and Directions for the Roasted Potatoes:
- 1 LB of new potatoes cut in half
- 1 TBS of Butter melted
- 1 TBS olive oil
- 3 clove garlic minced
- 1 TBS Italian seasoning
- ½ tsp salt
- ½ tsp freshly ground pepper
- Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees.
- Add all ingredients in a mixing bowl and mix well.
- Place on sheet pan and bake for about 20 to 30 minutes until crispy and tender.
Ingredients and Directions for the Asparagus:
- 1 bunch of asparagus (remove whites)
- 1 TBS olive oil
- Salt and Pepper to taste
- Mix asparagus, salt and pepper with olive oil and place evenly on aluminum foiled sheet pan.
- Bake in 400 degree oven for about 7 minutes.
Assembly of the Dish:
- Place sauce down on plate first.
- Place new potatoes down next.
- The asparagus will be fanning out the back.
- Cod on top and topped with crispy pancetta.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.