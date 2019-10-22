In the Kitchen: Pan Roasted Pork Chop with Fig & Grape Agrodolce

In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Todd Camp from Huck’s Filling Station, making their Pan Roasted Pork Chop with Fig & Grape Agrodolce .

Ingredients:

1 each Bone-in Pork Chop

2 each. Mission Figs, cut in half

1/4 cup Seedless Red Grapes, cut in half

1/2 cup Meat Flavored Bone Broth

2 tbs. Balsamic Vinegar

1 tbs. Honey

1 tbs. Butter, Unsalted

Salt & Pepper to taste

Directions:

Heat a medium sized sauté pan to medium high. Add two tablespoons of canola oil. Allow oil to heat. As oil is heating, season both sides of pork chop with salt and pepper. Once oil warms and begins to shimmer in the pan, gently place the pork chop and allow to sear for 4-5 minutes. Turn pork chop over and allow to cook. Add figs and grapes to the pan with pork chop and cook an additional 3-4 minutes. Remove pork chop from pan and place on a plate to rest. Add honey and balsamic to the pan and allow to reduce by half. Add bone broth and allow to reduce by half. Add pork chop back to the pan with sauce. Add butter to the pan. Gently swirl the pan to melt the butter. Remove pan from heat immediately after butter has melted. To plate, place the chop on the plate and spoon figs and grapes with sauce over the pork chop. Enjoy!

