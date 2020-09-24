In the Kitchen: Pan Roasted Halibut

Chef Matt Voskuil, Executive Chef of Ocean House Management Collection, shares a recipe for pan roasted New England halibut, jasmine rice, roasted asparagus, cucumber fennel salad, and lemon caper sauce.

Ingredients: 4 each – 6oz New England Halibut Portions

1 cup Jasmine Rice

1tsp Lemon Zest

1tsp Chives, chopped

12 each Asparagus Spears, blanched

1 cup Cucumber, sliced thinly

1 cup Fennel, sliced thinly

2oz Lemon Juice

3oz Olive Oil

1oz Capers

1T Grapeseed Oil

5oz Unsalted Butter

1 sprig thyme

Cooking Instructions:

Steam the Jasmine rice with 1 cup of water for 20-23 minutes. Stir in the lemon zest and

chives. Season with salt. Set aside and keep warm.



Place the cucumber and fennel slices in a mixing bowl. Combine one ounce of the lemon juice

with two ounces of olive oil. Whisk together and dress the salad. Season with salt and pepper.



Place one ounce of lemon juice in a small sauce pan. Bring to a simmer and add in 4 ounces of

butter bit by bit and emulsify. Remove from the heat, add the capers and season with salt and

pepper. Keep warm.



Toss the asparagus with remaining ounce of olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Lay out on

a baking tray and roast in a 425°F oven for three or four minutes or until lightly browned. Keep

warm.



While the asparagus is cooking begin cooking the halibut. Heat a medium saute pan over high

heat. Season the fish with salt and pepper. Add the grapeseed oil and fish. Cook for about 90

seconds on medium high heat. Flip the fish with a spatula. Cook for 60 seconds. Reduce heat

to medium, add remaining ounce of butter and sprig of thyme. Baste fish with the butter for 90

seconds more. Remove from pan. Let rest for one minute.



Divide the rice in the center of four dinner plates. Add the fish, asparagus and salad. Finish

with the sauce and serve.

