In the Kitchen: Pachamanca Del Mar

GoProvidence.com brings us Executive Chef Brian Dinan from Los Andes Restaurant making Pachamanca Del Mar. This dish is a seafood medley with potato and choclo, pachamanquera style. The recipe here serves two and takes one hour prep time and 45 min cook time.
Ingredients:
- 6 oz piache
- 4 16/20 shrimp
- 4 kiwi mussels
- 1 piece of spanish octopus
- 1 red onion
- 1 plum tomato
- 1 head cilantro
- 1 piece choclo entero
- 1/2 lb fingerling potato
- 2 peruvian bay scallops
Ingredients for the Sauce:
- 10 pieces of aji-mirasol
- 4 ounce of huacatay
- 1 cup red wine vinegar
- 1 tablespoon cumin
- 1 tablespoon black pepper
- 12 cloves garlic puree
- 2 cups oil
Directions:
- Boil aji-mirasol until soft puree in its own liquid.
- Add all sauce ingredients into puree, except oil.
- Slowly add oil to emulsify.
- Take a small pot high heat, add wood chips and stones and ignite with high heat.
- Put banana leaves on top.
- Put potatoes and choclo on top, cover with banana leaves add sauce to potato and choclo cook for 45 minutes or until tender.
- Grill seafood 8-10 minutes, turning and flipping and basting with sauce, remove after 8-10 minutes
- Place seafood over potato and choclo on a plate
- Chop tomatoes, cilantro, red onion and sprinkle with salt mix in a separate bowl and then add salsa on top of the seafood. Enjoy!
