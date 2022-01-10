In the Kitchen: Pachamanca Del Mar

GoProvidence.com brings us Executive Chef Brian Dinan from Los Andes Restaurant making Pachamanca Del Mar. This dish is a seafood medley with potato and choclo, pachamanquera style. The recipe here serves two and takes one hour prep time and 45 min cook time.

Ingredients:
  • 6 oz piache
  • 4 16/20 shrimp
  • 4 kiwi mussels 
  • 1 piece of spanish octopus 
  • 1 red onion 
  • 1 plum tomato
  • 1 head cilantro
  • 1 piece choclo entero
  • 1/2 lb fingerling potato
  • 2 peruvian bay scallops
Ingredients for the Sauce:
  • 10 pieces of aji-mirasol
  • 4 ounce of huacatay
  • 1 cup red wine vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon cumin
  • 1 tablespoon black pepper
  • 12 cloves garlic puree
  • 2 cups oil
Directions:
  1. Boil aji-mirasol until soft puree in its own liquid.
  2. Add all sauce ingredients into puree, except oil.
  3. Slowly add oil to emulsify.
  4. Take a small pot high heat, add wood chips and stones and ignite with high heat.
  5. Put banana leaves on top.
  6. Put potatoes and choclo on top, cover with banana leaves add sauce to potato and choclo cook for 45 minutes or until tender.
  7. Grill seafood 8-10 minutes, turning and flipping and basting with sauce, remove after 8-10 minutes
  8. Place seafood over potato and choclo on a plate
  9. Chop tomatoes, cilantro, red onion and sprinkle with salt mix in a separate bowl and then add salsa on top of the seafood. Enjoy!

