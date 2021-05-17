In the Kitchen: Prime Roll

In The Rhode Show Kitchen this morning we were joined by Executive Chef Brittany Muggle from Ten Prime Steak & Sushi.

Recipe:



Prime Roll



1 oz fresh Lobster Meat

1 Ea Blanched Asparagus

.5 oz Thinly Sliced Prime Beef Carpaccio

1 Sheet Nori

3 oz Sushi Rice

Togarashi

Thinly spread sushi rice over the Nori sheet, and flip it over.

Evenly spread Lobster across horizontally

Slice Asparagus in half lengthwise, and place on either side of lobster

Roll closed

Top with beef Carpaccio and Togarashi