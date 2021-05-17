In the Kitchen: Prime Roll

In The Rhode Show Kitchen this morning we were joined by Executive Chef Brittany Muggle from Ten Prime Steak & Sushi.
Recipe:
Prime Roll
1 oz fresh Lobster Meat
1 Ea Blanched Asparagus
.5 oz Thinly Sliced Prime Beef Carpaccio
1 Sheet Nori
3 oz Sushi Rice
Togarashi
Thinly spread sushi rice over the Nori sheet, and flip it over.
Evenly spread Lobster across horizontally
Slice Asparagus in half lengthwise, and place on either side of lobster
Roll closed
Top with beef Carpaccio and Togarashi
