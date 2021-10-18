In the Kitchen: OZ Bulgogi Tacos

This morning we welcome Executive Chef Andy Pyle from OZ Tacos & Tequila making OZ Bulgogi Tacos. This recipe features garlic soy marinated steak, gochujang crema, ginger-scallion slaw and toasted sesame.
Ingredients and Directions for OZ Bulgogi Marinade:
- ¼ pineapple (about 2 cups chopped)
- 3 cups tamari or soy sauce
- 1 quart brown sugar
- 1 cup sesame oil
- 1 cup minced garlic
- ½ cup minced ginger
- ½ cup siracha
- 1 bunch sliced green onion (green and white parts)
- Puree pineapple, tamari, brown sugar, sesame oil, garlic, ginger and siracha in blender until smooth.
- Add green onion and pulse to combine.
Ingredients and Directions for Gochujang Crema:
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 1 cup Mexican crema
- Juice from 1 lime
- Zest from 1 lime
- ¼ cup gochujang
- Add all ingredients to a medium mixing bowl and whisk until smooth.
- Store in squeeze bottle until ready to use.
Ingredients and Directions for Rainbow Slaw:
- 3 cups green cabbage (finely shredded)
- 3 cups red cabbage (finely shredded)
- 1 cup carrot (finely shredded)
- ¼ cup scallions (sliced thinly)
- 2 TB toasted sesame seeds
- Put all ingredients in large bowl.
- Add ginger dressing and mix well.
- Taste and adjust with more dressing/salt if needed.
Ingredients and Directions for Ginger Dressing:
- 1 cup rice vinegar
- ½ cup honey
- 3 TB tamari or soy sauce
- 3 TB toasted sesame oil
- 1 TB minced garlic
- 4 TB minced ginger
- 1 TB kosher salt
- 1 tsp. black pepper
- Put all ingredients in bowl and whisk well to combine.
OZ Beef Bulgogi Taco Assembly:
- Slice 2 pounds boneless rib eye steak across the grain into thin slices.
- Add marinade to steak and mix well to combine.
- Allow steak to marinate for at least two hours (preferably overnight.)
- Heat a medium skillet over high heat and saute steak making sure to not overcrowd the pan (this encourages caramelization.)
- Warm fresh corn tortilla on hot dry skillet for approximately 30 seconds per side.
- Top each tortilla with a small scoop of beef bulgogi, gochujang crema and ginger scallion slaw.
- Garnish with toasted sesame seeds and fresh cilantro.
- Serve with a lime.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.