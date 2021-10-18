In the Kitchen: OZ Bulgogi Tacos

This morning we welcome Executive Chef Andy Pyle from OZ Tacos & Tequila making OZ Bulgogi Tacos. This recipe features garlic soy marinated steak, gochujang crema, ginger-scallion slaw and toasted sesame.

Ingredients and Directions for OZ Bulgogi Marinade:
  • ¼ pineapple (about 2 cups chopped)
  • 3 cups tamari or soy sauce
  • 1 quart brown sugar
  • 1 cup sesame oil
  • 1 cup minced garlic
  • ½ cup minced ginger
  • ½ cup siracha
  • 1 bunch sliced green onion (green and white parts)
  1. Puree pineapple, tamari, brown sugar, sesame oil, garlic, ginger and siracha in blender until smooth.
  2. Add green onion and pulse to combine.
Ingredients and Directions for Gochujang Crema:
  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 cup Mexican crema
  • Juice from 1 lime
  • Zest from 1 lime
  • ¼ cup gochujang
  1. Add all ingredients to a medium mixing bowl and whisk until smooth.
  2. Store in squeeze bottle until ready to use.
Ingredients and Directions for Rainbow Slaw:
  • 3 cups green cabbage (finely shredded)
  • 3 cups red cabbage (finely shredded)
  • 1 cup carrot (finely shredded)
  • ¼ cup scallions (sliced thinly)
  • 2 TB toasted sesame seeds
  1. Put all ingredients in large bowl.
  2. Add ginger dressing and mix well.
  3. Taste and adjust with more dressing/salt if needed.
Ingredients and Directions for Ginger Dressing:
  • 1 cup rice vinegar
  • ½ cup honey
  • 3 TB tamari or soy sauce
  • 3 TB toasted sesame oil
  • 1 TB minced garlic
  • 4 TB minced ginger
  • 1 TB kosher salt
  • 1 tsp. black pepper
  1. Put all ingredients in bowl and whisk well to combine.
OZ Beef Bulgogi Taco Assembly:
  1. Slice 2 pounds boneless rib eye steak across the grain into thin slices.
  2. Add marinade to steak and mix well to combine.
  3. Allow steak to marinate for at least two hours (preferably overnight.)
  4. Heat a medium skillet over high heat and saute steak making sure to not overcrowd the pan (this encourages caramelization.)
  5. Warm fresh corn tortilla on hot dry skillet for approximately 30 seconds per side.
  6. Top each tortilla with a small scoop of beef bulgogi, gochujang crema and ginger scallion slaw.
  7. Garnish with toasted sesame seeds and fresh cilantro.
  8. Serve with a lime.

