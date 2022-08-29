In the kitchen today, we welcome Manny Tampella from La Masseria. He showed us how to make favorites like Oysters Rockefeller and a dish with pappardelle pasta, short rib meat and porcini mushrooms. And a meal wouldn’t be complete without a dessert. In this case, a slice of Nutella cheesecake.
