In the Kitchen: Oysters Rockefeller

On Friday morning, Chef Jeff Brodie from The Breachway Grill stopped by “The Rhode Show” to make Oysters Rockefeller.
Ingredients:
Oysters
Onion
Bacon
Spinach
Garlic
Butter
Heavy Cream
Parmesan Cheese
Pernod Liquor
Cooking Instructions:
Open the oysters and cut the mussels as if to eat on the half shell. In a heated pan, add tablespoon of butter and chopped onions and garlic. When onion and garlic are translucent add some chopped bacon and spinach leaves. When spinach cooks down, place the oysters on the bed of spinach and deglaze the pan with Pernod liquor once the flame dies down add about 1/3 to 1/2 cup of heavy cream. Bring to a slow boil and cook for 3 minutes. Remove from stove top sprinkle parmesan cheese over the oysters and place under low heat broiler until browned. Remove from the oven and place the oysters on a plate using tongs and cover with pan sauce. Serve with bread or toast.
