In the Kitchen: Oysters Lorraine

GoProvidence.com brings us Chef Bob Burke from Pot Au Feu, making Oysters Lorraine in the Rhode Show kitchen today.

Ingredients:

1 cup mayo

1 cup sour cream

1 tbs Dijon mustard

3 tbs Horseradish

1/4 lb Bacon

Salt

White Pepper

Directions:

Dice the bacon and cook in a pan on the stove until crisp. Drain the fat. Combine all other ingredients in a bowl, then add the bacon and mix well. Spread generously on fresh shucked oysters. Broil until golden brown. Serve immediately.

This sauce can also be baked on Shrimp and Scallops.

Set oven to 350 degrees.

Start by baking Shrimp and Scallops in ramekin with a little butter and white wine until warm.

Remove from oven top with sauce and return to oven.

Bake for 10-15 minutes or until sauce turns golden.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

