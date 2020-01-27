In the Kitchen: Oysters Lorraine

GoProvidence.com brings us Chef Bob Burke from Pot Au Feu, making Oysters Lorraine in the Rhode Show kitchen today.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup mayo
- 1 cup sour cream
- 1 tbs Dijon mustard
- 3 tbs Horseradish
- 1/4 lb Bacon
- Salt
- White Pepper
Directions:
- Dice the bacon and cook in a pan on the stove until crisp.
- Drain the fat.
- Combine all other ingredients in a bowl, then add the bacon and mix well.
- Spread generously on fresh shucked oysters.
- Broil until golden brown.
- Serve immediately.
- This sauce can also be baked on Shrimp and Scallops.
- Set oven to 350 degrees.
- Start by baking Shrimp and Scallops in ramekin with a little butter and white wine until warm.
- Remove from oven top with sauce and return to oven.
- Bake for 10-15 minutes or until sauce turns golden.
