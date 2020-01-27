Live Now
In the Kitchen: Oysters Lorraine

In the Kitchen

GoProvidence.com brings us Chef Bob Burke from Pot Au Feu, making Oysters Lorraine in the Rhode Show kitchen today.

Ingredients:
  • 1 cup mayo
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • 1 tbs Dijon mustard
  • 3 tbs Horseradish
  • 1/4 lb Bacon
  • Salt
  • White Pepper
Directions:
  1. Dice the bacon and cook in a pan on the stove until crisp.
  2. Drain the fat.
  3. Combine all other ingredients in a bowl, then add the bacon and mix well.
  4. Spread generously on fresh shucked oysters.
  5. Broil until golden brown.
  6. Serve immediately.
  • This sauce can also be baked on Shrimp and Scallops.
  • Set oven to 350 degrees.
  • Start by baking Shrimp and Scallops in ramekin with a little butter and white wine until warm.
  • Remove from oven top with sauce and return to oven.
  • Bake for 10-15 minutes or until sauce turns golden.

