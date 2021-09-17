In the Kitchen: Oysters and NY Sirloin

Chef Manny Tampella from La Masseria Rhode Island joined us on “The Rhode Show” to share another delicious recipe. Check out the video attached to see how this one comes together!
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.