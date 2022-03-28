INGREDIENTS:

Ginger Mushrom Filling:

Oyster Mushrooms, finely chopped 1 quart

Shallots, finely chopped 1 ea

Garlic, minced 3 cloves

White wine 1/4 cup

Lemon, zested & juiced 1 ea

Creme fraiche 1/2 cup

Parsley, chopped 1 tbps

Basil, chopped 1 tbps

Ginger, peeled & micro planned 2 inch knob

Salt& Pepper TT

Spinach Pasta Dough:

AP flour 2 cups

Whole eggs 3 eggs

Spinach 6 oz

Mushrooms Cream Sauce:

Shallot, finely chopped 1 ea

Garlic, minced 4 cloves

Oyster mushrooms, very finely chopped 1 cup

AP Flour 1 tbps

Heavy cream 1 cup

Veg stock 1/2 cup

Creme fraiche 1/2 cup

Lemon zest 1 ea

Chili powder 1/4 tsp

Salt & pepper TT

STEPS:

1. First prepare the pasta dough. In a blender add spinach and eggs. Blend until completely smooth.

In a bowl, create a well with the AP flour and pour spinach puree, making sure to not overflow the sides of flour. Mix slowly with a fork, gradually mixing the flour into the puree. Once a shaggy dough is formed, dump onto a wood surface and knead for ten minutes. Wrap with plastic and rest for 30 mins.

2. Prepare your filling. In a pot, sweat shallots and garlic in oil for 5-10 minutes. Add mushrooms and cook over high heat, stirring often, until mushrooms are deeply golden and cooked through. Deglaze with white wine, being sure to scrape up any fond on the bottom of the pot. Add the mushroom mixture to a food processor and pulse with remaining ingredients. Season with sal & pepper. Transfer to a piping bag.

3. Prepare your sauce. In the same pot the filling was cooked in, heat oil, add shallots and garlic. Sweat for 5-10 minutes and then add your mushrooms. Once they are deeply golden and browned sprinkle flour and cook creating a sort of roux with the oil and juices the mushrooms have let out. After about 3 minutes, add your veg stock, heavy cream and creme fraiche. Allow the creme fraiche to melt. Season with lemon zest, chili powder, salt and pepper at the very end.

4. Cut your pasta dough into 4 parts. Using a rolling pin flatten each section. Beginning with the widest setting on your pasta machine, begin rolling out the dough into long thin sheets. Being sure to go through each setting twice and stopping at the second to thinnest setting. Pipe large mounds of filling across your sheets of pasta, making sure they are far enough apart for a 3 inch round cooking cutter. Drape a second sheet of pasta over and mounds and carefully press around each mound sealing the dough together and removing as much air as possible. Cut out raviolis.

5. Bring a pot of heavily salted water to a boil. Drop raviolis in and cook for 2-3 minutes, or until they begin to float. Remove pasta from water and immediately plunge into cream sauce. Plate 3/4 raviolis per person and top with fried shallots & garlic and crispy sage.