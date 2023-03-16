In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Davide Negri from Massimo Ristorante making Orecchiette alla Pugliese. This recipe is Orecchiette pasta tossed with broccoli rabe pesto and Italian ground sweet sausage.
Ingredients:
- Orecchiette
- Water
- Salt
- Ground Italian Sweet Sausage
- Garlic (minced/blended)
- Extra virgin olive oil
- Red Pepper Flakes (optional)
- Broccoli Rabe
- Black Crushed Pepper
- Pecorino Romano
- Parmigiano Reggiano
Directions:
- Add water to a pot and start the boiling process on medium to high heat. When water is boiling add salt and orecchiette pasta.
- Clean and blanch broccoli rabe by adding them to boiling hot water for 4-5 minutes and putting them in iced cold water right after. Add broccoli rabe, extra virgin olive oil, salt, cheese and pepper to a blender/food processor for 4-5 minutes.
- While water boils and ingredients are blending, add olive oil to a pan and start cooking
- the sausage. Add red pepper flakes and garlic (optional).
- Add orecchiette pasta in the pan with your sausage, add the pesto and toss everything together.
- Plate and garnish with Pecorino Romano.
