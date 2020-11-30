In The Kitchen: Open Faced French Onion Soup Sandwich

This morning in The Rhode Show kitchen we welcomed Chef Noah of Courtland Club.

Chef Noah made Open Faced French Onion Soup Sandwich

INGREDIENTS:

2ea Large Spanish/Yellow onions

2tsp Chopped thyme

2tsp Chopped rosemary

1tsp Freshly ground black pepper

2tsp Kosher Salt

32floz Water

Scraps from cutting onions

1ea Chopped carrot

2ea Chopped celery stalks

1cup Burgundy wine

1tbsp Kosher salt

Thyme stems

Rosemary stems

1-2cups Shredded gruyere cheese

2ea 3/4inch thick slices Your favorite crusty bread (country style bread, sourdough, baguette, etc)

1) Thinly slice both large onions, place into a medium sized mixing bowl. Combine with thyme, rosemary, salt, black pepper, and a splash of olive oil.

2) Toss together, making sure seasoning is incorporated evenly.

3) In a large saute pan, cook the onions on medium heat, stirring regularly, until they reach a dark caramel color. Remove from heat.

4) In a large pot, saute the onion scraps, chopped carrot, chopped celery, salt, thyme and rosemary stems. Cook until fragrant then deglaze the pot with the burgundy wine.

5) Cook until only half of the wine is left, then add the water. Cook until that has reduced by half, then strain. You can discard the veggie scraps, just save the liquid.

6) Toast your bread slices until golden brown, then place them on a rimmed baking sheet.

7) Spread an even layer of sautéed onions across each slice of toast, then ladle about 4-6 ounces of your liquid across each slice. Top with shredded gruyere cheese and cook under a broiler until the cheese starts to brown, you could also choose to bake it for about 8 minutes at 500.

8) Enjoy! You can choose to garnish this however you’d like. Traditionally French Onion Soup is garnished with chopped parsley, but you could use chervil, tarragon, really whatever you like.

Courtland Club is located at 51 Courtland Street, Providence RI, 02909

Open from 5pm Weds-Sun, closed Monday & Tuesday.

Normally close at midnight, but currently 10pm weekdays and 10:30pm weekends per current RI state regulations.

Website = www.courtlandclub.com and instagram @courtlandclub

Courtland Club is a social club and cocktail bar, located right in the middle of a neighborhood just over Broadway in Providence. Our historic building has been home to bakeries and social clubs going back to the 1920s. We offer indoor and patio seating as well as takeout. We make unique specialty cocktails, pizza, ice cream and creative twists on cuisine from around the world. Our space is cozy, intimate and welcoming, a great place for a first date or a tenth anniversary. Courtland Club is totally open to the public but also offers a Membership program with perks like complimentary wine and spirit tastings, a complimentary Members-only cocktail each month, and early access to reservations for special events.