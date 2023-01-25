In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N making One Dish Roast Chicken.
Ingredients:
- 4 Chicken Breast, skin on
- 1 bunch Rosemary, chopped
- 1ea. Lemon, zested and juiced
- 2 Cloves Garlic, chopped
- 1/4 cup Olive Oil
- 1 teaspoon Honey
- 2 Potatoes, sliced
- 1/2 bunch Kale, washed
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
- 1 pinch Black Pepper
Directions:
- Marinate chicken in rosemary, lemon, garlic, olive oil and honey.
- Place sliced potatoes on the bottom of a roasting pan.
- Then place kale next.
- Then place chicken on top.
- Roast chicken at 425 degrees for 20 – 25 minutes.
