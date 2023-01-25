In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N making One Dish Roast Chicken.

Ingredients:

  • 4 Chicken Breast, skin on
  • 1 bunch Rosemary, chopped
  • 1ea. Lemon, zested and juiced
  • 2 Cloves Garlic, chopped
  • 1/4 cup Olive Oil
  • 1 teaspoon Honey
  • 2 Potatoes, sliced
  • 1/2 bunch Kale, washed
  • 1 pinch Kosher Salt
  • 1 pinch Black Pepper

Directions:

  1. Marinate chicken in rosemary, lemon, garlic, olive oil and honey.
  2. Place sliced potatoes on the bottom of a roasting pan.
  3. Then place kale next.
  4. Then place chicken on top.
  5. Roast chicken at 425 degrees for 20 – 25 minutes.

